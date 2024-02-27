Operose Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after buying an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after buying an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

ACGL stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

