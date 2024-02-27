Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $204.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

