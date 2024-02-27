Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 2,173 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,497.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.77 and its 200 day moving average is $419.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $468.87. The stock has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

