Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $174,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SNSR stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.