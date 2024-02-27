Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,280. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $606.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.42.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

