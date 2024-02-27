OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $272.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.02. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

