Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

