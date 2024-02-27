Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $109.86. 1,189,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,478. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

