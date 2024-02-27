OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.05% of OraSure Technologies worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OSUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $515.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.16.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

