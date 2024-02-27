Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 720.0%.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.44.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
