O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,077.29

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,077.29 and last traded at $1,071.73, with a volume of 79360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,062.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $999.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $963.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,806 shares of company stock worth $20,626,546. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

