Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$4.40

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.95 to C$4.40 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Stock Up 6.2 %

OGI stock traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.92. 272,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,152. Organigram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$274.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The business had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organigram will post 0.08736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

