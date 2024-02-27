ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $11.95 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $805.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.