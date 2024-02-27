OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter worth $26,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

