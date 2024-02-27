OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance
Shares of OUT stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.
OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media
OUTFRONT Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
