P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 1.1 %

PTSI opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.16. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

