PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 24.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

