Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 266.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

