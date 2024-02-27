Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,607,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,397 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 261.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.