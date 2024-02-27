PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $45.42

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $42.73. PAR Technology shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 78,346 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

