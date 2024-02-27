Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 5,892,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,785,900. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,579,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Paramount Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 169,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,058,000 after acquiring an additional 626,256 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

