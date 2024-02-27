Park National (NYSE:PRK) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. Park National has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $137.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

