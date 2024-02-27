Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 352 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

