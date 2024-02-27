Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,613,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,781.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,592.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,540.56. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,312.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,809.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

