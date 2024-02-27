Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 467 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VBK opened at $249.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average of $225.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $251.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

