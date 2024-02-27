Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

