Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,699 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $989.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $995.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $857.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

