Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

FCFS opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767,238 shares in the company, valued at $690,223,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,223,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,264 shares of company stock worth $23,200,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

