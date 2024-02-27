Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exponent were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Exponent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Exponent by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.