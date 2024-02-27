PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

