PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,765 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $47,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,768,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,278,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PDD by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 277,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.
PDD Stock Performance
PDD stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.