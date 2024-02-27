PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,765 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $47,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,768,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,278,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PDD by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 277,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.