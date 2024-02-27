Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s previous close.
Peabody Energy Stock Performance
NYSE BTU traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 680,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,625. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
