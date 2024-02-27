Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 102379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $132,486,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,090,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.