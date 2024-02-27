Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.79.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$46.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.75. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$46.96.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

