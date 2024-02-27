Perdoceo Education Co. (PRDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 86.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

