Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$965.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.3 million. Perficient also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. Perficient has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

