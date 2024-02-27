Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million-$218.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.8 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Perficient Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of PRFT traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,809. Perficient has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Perficient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

