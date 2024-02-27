Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

PBT stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

