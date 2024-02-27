Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Perrigo Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 2,468,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 559.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 117.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

