Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $2.65 EPS.

Perrigo stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.40 and a beta of 0.67. Perrigo has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,180.00%.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

