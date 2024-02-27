Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of flat yr/yr or $4.656 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 643.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,517,000 after buying an additional 91,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after buying an additional 1,408,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after buying an additional 460,102 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

