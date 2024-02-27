PetIQ (PETQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $539.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetIQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PetIQ by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PetIQ by 880.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet upgraded PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

