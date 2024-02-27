Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $567.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.48. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

