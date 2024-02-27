Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

DOC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 541.21%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

