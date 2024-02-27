Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. 248,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 347.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 265,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 535,544 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

