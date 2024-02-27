PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.40

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.40 and last traded at $100.40, with a volume of 30294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

