Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. 273,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,095. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

