Piper Sandler Cuts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $33.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

STAA traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 279,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.81. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $190,156.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,544,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,049,723.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 345,056 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

