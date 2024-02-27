Piper Sandler Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $9.85 on Tuesday, reaching $449.15. The stock had a trading volume of 193,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,450. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.45.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.