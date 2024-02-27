Piper Sandler Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $130.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Freshpet Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.18. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $112.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

