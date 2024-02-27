Piper Sandler Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Neutral

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $101,059.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 400,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $101,059.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 400,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,156 shares of company stock worth $11,994,688 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

